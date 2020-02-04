PSNI open new recruitment campaign amid concerns over ability to attract Catholic officers

The PSNI has this morning opened a new recruitment campaign amid continued concerns over its ability to increase numbers of Catholic officers.

It is hoping to hire as many as 600 trainees in the course of this year.

A PSNI officer

Representatives of political parties, churches and sporting bodies, such as the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), have been invited to the launch event.

The PSNI is also aiming to attract more women and people of ethnic backgrounds.

Applications are open for about three weeks, with the first part of the process handled by professional services firm Deloitte.