PSNI plea for dashcam footage after 'hit and run'

Police have asked for dashcam footage after a hit and run in a Co Armagh town.

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the crash which happened at the junction of Meadow Lane and Bridge Street South in Portadown.

Hit and run

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This happened on Thursday 2nd January 2020 sometime between 11.30am and 11.45am.

"It's believed that there where 2 white coloured vehicle involved. Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or have dashcam footage to contact us on 101 and quote incident number 769 02/01/2020."