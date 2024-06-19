Shotgun cartridges

Police are investigating seven reports of shotgun cartridges being left outside properties due to have brand new tenants, and homes with new residents within Weavers Grange, Newtownards.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents, reported over a five-month period, extremely seriously and we are actively pursuing the perpetrators through our robust investigation with forensic analysis of these items ongoing.

“By setting these cartridges at the doors of these properties, this is a clear attempt to intimidate and exert control over others through threats.

"There has been enough unrest in this area and this must stop.

"Our district officers work tirelessly every day to protect communities and will continue with a visible presence in the area.

“Everyone has the right to live free from such threats and I would appeal to the community to assist our ongoing investigation.”