PSNI probe after gang assault yesterday in broad daylight - house searches ongoing

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault in the Johnston Park area of Carrowdore, Co Down yesterday, Wednesday, 18 December.

A PSNI spokesman said that around 11.50am police received a report that a male had been assaulted by four men.

Johnston Park - Google maps

He attended hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police have carried out a number of searches and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Snoddy would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault or anyone who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 716 18/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.