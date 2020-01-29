PSNI probe after two vehicles burnt out in NI town

After two cars were burnt out in an NI town, calls have been made for an end to the plague of anti-social behaviour.

The vehicles were discovered burnt out early yesterday morning in the Shankill area, Edward Street and Beech Court area of Lurgan.

Burnt out car

SDLP Lurgan Representative Ciaran Toman said: “This is a shocking spate of arson attacks to happen in one night and will cause extreme distress for people living in the area.

“Ongoing vandalism and anti-social behaviour plague the community here, and these incidents will heighten concern.

"The community in the Shankill area have been living under terrible stress for too long, and it has to stop.

“I have spoken to the PSNI who are aware and are currently investigating this incident. If anyone has any information relating to this event, please pass it to them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for information following a report of two vehicles being set on fire in the Beech Court and Cherrytree Walk areas of Lurgan at around 1:25am on Wednesday 29th January.

"No one was injured during the incident.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scenes and extinguished the fires. At this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 78 of 29/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."