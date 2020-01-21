PSNI probe car vandalism spree in NI town

Police have launched an investigation after a number of cars suffered serious damage in one night.

The PSNI said car owners were out hundreds of pounds after the vandalism spree in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Car windscreen broken

A PSNI spokesperson said the incidents happened in the Lurgan Tarry area of north Lurgan on Sunday night.

They said two cars were vandalised in the attack.

"Both the families affected have lived in the area for decades and are obviously very upset," said the PSNI.

"This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable. I urge everyone to be extra vigilant and if you see anything suspicious please give us a call on 101 / 999 and work together in challenging this mindless behaviour.

"We will be increasing patrols in the area and if you see something, say something, " said the police.