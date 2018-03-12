PSNI probe dog hanging video

The PSNI in North Belfast has issued an appeal for witnesses to what appears in an online video to be a dog being hanged to come forward.

In the short video, the person recording the footage can be heard asking for those responsible to stop what they are doing, while a distressed animal can also be heard.

On the PSNI North Belfast Facebook page, an officer wrote: “Police in North Belfast have been made aware of a video posted online showing the despicable act of someone apparently harming a dog.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we are keen to find out who committed this horrible crime.”

The officer added: “I have seen this video and it’s hard to watch. What we need are witnesses to come forward and help us bring this person to justice.

“Please, if you saw this ring us on 101 quoting reference 1147 11/03/2018.”