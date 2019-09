Police have launched a probe after a hit and run at a top shopping complex in NI.

The incident happened this morning (Monday September 16) at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

A PSNI spokesperson asked: "Were you in Rushmere today between 10am and 1030 am.

"A silver Peugeot was damaged close to Sainsbury's and the other vehicle drove off.

"If you have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 715 of the 16/09/19."