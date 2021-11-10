The PSNI carried out a number of searches today.

The accused faces two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply; two counts of possession; being concerned in the offer to supply and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday, 11 November.

Officers searched two properties in the Londonderry area this morning, Wednesday, 10 November. During the searches a small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were seized.

A man aged 21-years-old, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated. Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people. We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”

Also today, detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit arrested a 44-year-old man in east Belfast and seized approximately 2kg of suspected cocaine.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “At around 2pm, officers stopped a moped travelling in the East Belfast area. Following a search of the vehicle, approximately 2kg of suspected cocaine was recovered and a man was arrested on suspicion of various drugs offences.”

Subsequent searches of properties in the North Belfast and Crossgar areas were conducted, resulting in the seizure of several thousand pounds and a number of other items were taken away for further forensic examination.

A 44-year-old man was later charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug and other offences.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday 11 November.

