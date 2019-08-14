PSNI probe latest attack on NI children’s play park

A children’s play park in Craigavon and Brownlow Hub have been damaged in yet another attack by vandals, say the PSNI.

The latest attack was on Monday night with two windows and some of the apparatus in the children’s play park damaged in the attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said it is investigating the incident. “It’s believed this happened between 22:00 and 23:00.

“These sort of damaging incidents ruin the community’s enjoyment of local facilities and we need your help in identifying whoever is behind this. If you know anything, give us a call on 101 quoting reference 2198 of 12/08/19.”

Sustained attacks and vandalism at the Craigavon play area has racked up a repair bill of almost £14,000 for Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson said the play park at Craigavon’s Brownlow Hub is being vandalised on ‘a weekly basis’.

She said: “A number of patch up jobs have been carried out but it now needs a full resurface at a cost of £6k-£8k.

“I would appeal to parents to discuss the impact of vandalism with their young people. We do not want to lose the park or for it to fall into disrepair to the point of no return.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council revealed that repairing a hole in the impact surface costs up to £300 each time it happens.

“This is happening on a weekly basis and has already cost up to £4,000 in repair bills.” She said it has got to the stage where the impact surface will need to be replaced and the cost of resurfacing the play area could reach £10k.