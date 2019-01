Police are investigating after reports of a mass brawl in a Co Armagh town yesterday.

Describing it as an ‘assault investigation’, the PSNI said the ‘large brawl occurred at West Street, Portadown (near the car park) at approximately 02:20AM’ on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson asked: “Did you see or hear anything? If you have any information please contact Police by telephoning 101 quoting the crime reference 157 6/1/19 or you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”