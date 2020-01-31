PSNI probing creeper burglary appeal for information after car burnt out

The PSNI investigating a creeper burglary overnight are appealing for information after a car was burnt out soon after.

It is understood the car burnt out in Craigavon's Moyraverty area may be linked to the burglary in Lurgan last night.

PSNI appeal for information

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for information following a creeper style burglary which occurred at the Lime Grove area of Lurgan overnight.

Sergeant McCullough said: “Sometime between 9pm on Thursday 30th January and the early hours of Friday 31st January, it was reported that a grey Skoda Fabia was stolen from a house in the area.

"It was reported the vehicle was driving erratically in the Drumgor Road area of Craigavon before the car was set alight at the Larkfield Meadows area of Moraverty at around 1:30am on Friday 31st January.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. Enquiries are continuing and the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 111 31/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

It is understood this incident is not linked to the burnt out car in Craigavon's Parkmore estate last week nor the burnt out cars in Lurgan this week.

Earlier this morning SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham said: "I am informed that a car crashed into the fence and hedges at the junction of Moyraverty Road and Moyraverty Centre and subsequently was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

"The car has been removed but I have reported the path to Council for urgent clean up and have made contact with PSNI to get a better picture of what happened here last night.

"In relation to this junction- I had previously requested some form of barrier/protection for those houses in Larkfield Meadows who are directly affected by this- DfI refused to do anything at this junction back then- but I will request this again."