PSNI release fresh CCTV footage of gunmen in Warren Crossan murder appeal

The release marks one year since 28-year-old Warren Crossan was shot a number of times in Rodney Parade off the Lower Falls Road on 27 June 2020.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said the footage shows two suspected attackers approaching the area on two bicycles and then lying in wait for Mr Crossan in an alleyway.

They then chased him along Rodney Parade from its junction with St James’s Road before he was shot a number of times at close range in St Katharine’s Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV images of two men they believe killed Warren Crossan

Mr Crossan’s father was high profile dissident republican Tommy Crossan, who was shot dead in 2014 on the Springfield Road in Belfast.

He had previously been arrested and questioned about the murder of Robbie Lawlor, a Dublin criminal who was shot dead in the Ardoyne area in 2020.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said: “Warren’s family deserve to have answers and these dangerous men need to be removed from our streets,” she said.

“This callous murder was carried out by individuals who have no regard for life.

“It was carried out in a built up residential area on a Saturday afternoon when and it is extremely fortunate that no-one else was injured as a result of this shooting.

“Any one of those bullets could have gone astray and killed a child, at least one of them struck a vehicle owned by a resident.”

See the footage here.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe