PSNI release shocking never seen before footage of 100mph car chase that killed mother of one Natasha Carruthers

The PSNI has released never seen before footage of a high speed car chase that caused the death of 23 year-old mother of one, Natasha Carruthers, in Derrylin, County Fermanagh in 2017.

The CCTV footage was released after Nathan Phair, 29, from County Fermanagh and Padraig Toher, 29, from County Cavan were both convicted in Laganside Crown Court of causing the death of Natasha Carruthers on Saturday October 7, 2017.

A still taken from one of the clips of the high speed car chase released by PSNI.

The recording comprises of three clips - one - Station Road, Letterbreen – the first car is driven by Nathan Phair at around 67mph and the second car is driven by Padraig Toher at around the same speed; two - Mullyneeney Road, Derrylin - a few minutes later you can see Nathan’s car going at 84mph followed by Padraig’s car going at 81mph and three - Main Street, Derrylin – you can see Nathan’s car going at 100mph and Padraig’s car going at 78mph minutes before the crash.

Phair was found guilty by a jury of causing death by dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured as well as causing grievously bodily harm by dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured in respect of the other passenger in his car.

Phair was also found guilty of three counts in relation to the supply of Class A drugs and was given an 11 year prison sentence on Friday.

Toher pled guilty to manslaughter, two counts of grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and conspiring to possess controlled drugs and was sentenced to 12 years.

Natasha Carruthers.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the deadly car chase occurred after a failed drug deal between Phair and Toher.

“On that fateful night in October 2017, Padraig Toher and Nathan Phair made a deliberate and conscious decision to drive two cars along public roads in a completely reckless manner.

“During the 12 mile, high-speed pursuit, Padraig was chasing after Nathan following a failed drug deal the night before, during which Nathan took money from Padraig for cocaine but did not supply the drugs.

"Speeds of 100 miles per hour were reached during the chase as Nathan, who was under the influence of drugs whilst driving, gave no thought for the safety of his passengers including Natasha.

Phair has refused to accept any responsibility for causing Natasha Carruthers' death.

"His only motive was to escape the consequences of his actions the night before, regardless of how dangerously he was driving."

DCI Corrigan added: “The actions of these two men put the lives of their passengers at risk, as well as the lives of other road users who were in the vicinity of the pursuit at the relevant time.

"The recklessness of their actions tragically resulted in a collision which claimed the life of young Natasha, who was a passenger in Nathan’s car and suffered horrific injuries following the collision.

“Natasha was a mother to her one year old daughter at the time of her death.

Padraig Toher was sentenced to 12 years.

"She was also a much loved daughter, sister, grand daughter and niece. Her family’s lives have been ruined by the actions of Nathan and Padrai."

DCI Corrigan revealed that despite the death of Natasha Carruthers, Phair refuses to "accept any responsibility for" her death.

“Since the incident, Padraig Toher has shown remorse for his actions but Nathan has continually refused to accept any responsibility for Natasha’s death, claiming that he had no option but to speed in order to get away from Toher.

"Throughout the investigation it was clear that Phair felt no remorse for the fact that his actions killed a young mother.

"Shortly after the crash he even boasted in social media messages that he would be likely to get a claim out of his injuries and Disability Living Allowance ‘DLA’.

“Whilst these men have now been jailed for their role in Natasha’s death, her family have to live with their loss forever.

DCI Eamon Corrigan speaking outside the court.

"These two men have caused immeasurable damage and Natasha’s little girl will have to grow up without her mother.

"I hope that this truly tragic case provides a clear message to those who drive dangerously on the roads – the consequences can be beyond comprehension. Do you want to be responsible for taking someone’s life and ruining the lives of their family in the process? Do you want to be behind bars?”