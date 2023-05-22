He has been named by police as Eddie Jackson, 46, from the east Belfast area.

The PSNI said there was a collision involving a Mercedes GLA 200 and an electric scooter shortly before 2.30pm on May 10 on the Knock Road in east Belfast.

A police spokesperson said officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

A man riding an electric scooter has died after a road traffic collision, the PSNI has reported.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any footage of it to speak to police.

They added: “The rider of the electric scooter was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries while in hospital.

“He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from the east Belfast area.