PSNI report that a man riding an electric scooter has died following road crash in Belfast

A man riding an electric scooter has died following a road crash in Belfast earlier this month.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 20:41 BST

He has been named by police as Eddie Jackson, 46, from the east Belfast area.

The PSNI said there was a collision involving a Mercedes GLA 200 and an electric scooter shortly before 2.30pm on May 10 on the Knock Road in east Belfast.

A police spokesperson said officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

A man riding an electric scooter has died after a road traffic collision, the PSNI has reported.A man riding an electric scooter has died after a road traffic collision, the PSNI has reported.
They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any footage of it to speak to police.

They added: “The rider of the electric scooter was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries while in hospital.

“He has been named as 46-year-old Eddie Jackson from the east Belfast area.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”