PSNI resignations double as chief constable faces fresh criticism over handling of Ormeau Road incident

General view of PSNI officers on patrol in Lisburn city centre

The information came to light during media scrutiny of the reasons behind a sharp rise in the number of probationer constables who resigned within two years of starting their service.

Newly released data shows that 49 probationary constables quit in the past financial year – up from 25 during the previous 12 months.

The cost of training those officers would have been in excess of £1m.

Figures obtained by the BBC show that the latest figures contrast sharply with the situation ten years ago when only eight probationer constables quit the force during that 12-month period.

One constable who spoke anonymously to BBC News NI said low pay was a major issue, however, the PFNI and others have also questioned the treatment of the two officers involved in the Ormeau Road incident – which occurred immediately following an on-street commemoration marking the anniversary of a UDA gun attack that claimed the lives of five Catholics.

The police federation is currently backing an application for a judicial review of the chief constable’s actions – lodged by the two officers who faced disciplinary action for their role in the arrest of a man who had been injured during the 1992 atrocity.

In early October this year, the High Court heard a claim from the officers’ barrister that the PSNI got it wrong by focusing on the fall-out from the incident, rather than the seriousness of any alleged misconduct.

"There was a public clamour for punishment, to try and settle the mob," he claimed.

However, a barrister acting for the chief constable insisted it had been an unprecedented, "critical incident" that attracted severe criticism from Sinn Féin and jeopardised wider public confidence in the police.

Providing an update on the disciplinary proceedings, PFNI chairman Liam Kelly said: “The outcome so far is that the officer who was suspended has been recommended to go forward for misconduct matters. The other officer who was repositioned, there has no finding of any misconduct against them.”

In December last year, PPS assistant director Martin Hardy said: “The PSNI officers, who were not aware of the background to the gathering and came across it whilst on patrol, approached the event in light of potential breaches of the Covid-19 legislation in place at the time.”

Mr Hardy added: “Having carefully considered the available evidence, the PPS decision was that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of the officers in arresting the civilian, and applying handcuffs to him, were unlawful.”

Speaking to the Nolan radio show on Wednesday morning, a caller who said he was the husband of a police constable said a feeling that junior officers were not being adequately supported by their superiors was having an impact.

One of the officers who spoke to the BBC about salary concerns said he was earning £11.91 an hour and had to take a second job to supplement his income.

"I'm about to work my 16th day in a row between the two jobs," he said.