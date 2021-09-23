PSNI say ‘it is just not true that cannabis is harmless’ as they arrest man over cannabis factory found two years ago

An image from the cannabis factory, found in 2019

The Organised Crime Team detained the man (48) on Wednesday on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

The PSNI said in a statement: “Cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £320,000 were seized at this property in 2019.

“Some people think that cannabis is harmless – this is simply not true.

“Like other illegal drugs, it can damage both physical and mental health, causing harm and hurt to individuals and their loved ones. The consequences can be heart-breaking.

“We would advise landlords to make thorough checks of any potential tenants before letting their property, and to look out for tell-tale signs that a property is being used for such activity.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 899 of 09/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

