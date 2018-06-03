PSNI: scam victim lost £25,000 to fraudsters

Police have reminded the public to be vigilant after scammers defrauded victims of £25,000 and £14,000 over the weekend.

The PSNI reported that scammers phoned the public purporting to be from computer broadband and search engine providers in both cases.

Superintendent Simon Walls said: “The scammers have contacted their intended victims by telephone warning that their online bank accounts had been hacked or there is a problem with their wireless router or broadband speed. Typically the victim then gives the scammer remote access to their computer to fix the issue. Once the scammer is in to the computer and personal details are given by the victim on line bank accounts can be accessed and significant amounts of money lost, money you may well never get back.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.”