PSNI searching for missing boy from NI

The PSNI has expressed concern over the whereabouts about a 14 year-old boy from Northern Ireland.

Daniel McGowan was last seen in the Cullybackey area at approximately 7:15pm on Sunday evening.



Daniel is approximately 5’1”, with blue eyes and dark hair. He is possibly wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and dark trainers and is believed to be in the Ballymena area.



If anyone has any information that could help ourselves and Daniel’s family, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC258 of 24/9/18.

