A viable pipe bomb that sparked a security alert in east Belfast was made safe by army technical officers yesterday, police have confirmed.

The security alert started when a suspicious object was discovered in the garden of a house in the Sandbrook Grove area

A number of homes were evacutated.

The PSNI confirmed last night that army technical officers had declared the device to be “a viable pipe bomb type device.”

The device was made safe and removed.

Police are appealing for information.