PSNI seek people who helped stop off-license robber

The PSNI is hoping to speak with “a number of persons” who helped stop a man suspected of robbing an off-license.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm in Portadwown.

Police say a male armed with a screwdriver went into the Jameson’s Off License on Thomas Street and stole “around £400”.

But he didn’t get far.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The male made off up Thomas Street and into Portmore Street where a member of public managed to retrieve the money.”

The suspect wore a blue hooded top, grey bottoms and had the bottom half of his face covered, police say.

The PSNI spokesperson said: “Police believe there was a number of persons who helped stop the suspect and are appealing for anyone with further information to get in touch by calling 101 and asking for Lurgan CID quoting reference 2226 6/9/19.”