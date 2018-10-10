PSNI seize bullets in anti-INLA raid

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force seized 19 rounds of ammunition following a planned search of a house in west Belfast on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Gavin Pue said: “This search was carried out as part of an operation which is focused on the criminal activities of Belfast Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).”

The PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency established the PCTF to tackle criminality linked to paramilitary activity as part of the Executive’s action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality, and Organised Crime.