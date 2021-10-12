PSNI Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee with a display of suspected drugs seized as part of Operation Dealbreaker at police headquarters, east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The figure was revealed as police gave an update on Operation Dealbreaker – a co-ordinated approach to address drug misuse across the Province, which was launched in July.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: “At the launch, I said that we would continue to do all we could to prevent and detect as much drug related activity as possible – be that importation, supply, possession, or financial gain resulting from drug related criminality – and proactively work to break criminal drug dealing networks to prevent harm to local communities.”

She said the PSNI also worked along with Border Force colleagues to intercept packages containing suspected drugs sent through the postal system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs on display at PSNI headquarters at Knock Road Belfast. Photo by Pacemaker Press

DS McKee continued: “From September 17 to October 4 this year alone, we have removed £1.34 million worth of suspected drugs from the streets and communities right across Northern Ireland; we have conducted 94 searches; seized 317 drugs exhibits, made 129 arrests and charged 55 people for drug related offences. “

She commented: “The devastation experienced as a result of drug misuse is cross cutting and impacts people’s lives at every level in Northern Ireland. The activities of these individuals and crime gangs is a demonstration of harm at its highest. They are only interested in control, money and lifestyle and will often prey on those who most need and deserve our help.

“As a police service, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to take a co-ordinated, consistent and multi-agency approach, supported by partners within the Organised Crime Task Force to break the supply and demand chain.

“I believe the public hold the ace card. I believe there are people who have information about who the drug-dealing criminals are. I believe local people know the harm they are causing within local communities.”

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee speaks to the media during a press conference at PSNI headquarters regarding the drugs. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry