PSNI take stabbing victim to hospital and arrest one suspect

Police are appealing for information about the stabbing

Police received a report of an altercation in Mill Street at about 9:30pm on Saturday and on arrival found a man who had been stabbed a number of stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “I would ask anyone who was in the area of Mill Street at the time or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1909 30/10/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Alternatively police also appealed for informaiton anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

