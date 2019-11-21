PSNI to work with Gardai after recent spike in burglaries across NI

Police, concerned about a rise in the number of burglaries in NI, are to work closely with the Gardai.

The PSNI has said it is dealing with an increase in the number of burglaries across a number of districts in recent weeks.

On a Facebook post across a variety of PSNI pages in the southern region, police said they are actively investigating the burglaries but need the public's help.

The statement said: "We continue to work closely with our Garda colleagues to prevent burglaries and to bring those responsible before the courts. We would however make the following appeal: We would ask people not to keep large sums of cash at home and in particular members of the business community who should also be particularly vigilant at closing time and enroute home.

"Bringing burglars before the courts is a priority for us, but preventing them from targeting homeowners and the vulnerable in the first place is preferable.

"Protect your home by always closing, locking, checking all doors and windows and removing any keys, and ensuring all valuables such as jewellery and cash is securely locked away.

"The criminals that we are interested in prefer high powered vehicles and generally there will be 3-5 males onboard.

"Please phone in any suspicious activity as soon as you can. Don’t leave it a while. The quicker you call, the quicker we can respond. We can’t be everywhere but YOU are the eyes and ears of the community. Call 101 with any suspicious activity, or 999 in case of an ongoing incident."