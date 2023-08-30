Police said they are investigating criminal damage to goal posts and nets in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.

Police said the damage, which they are treating as a hate crime, was caused sometime between Monday 28 August and Wednesday morning, 30 August.Officers have appealed for information on tel 101, quoting reference 467 of 30/08/23.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

The PSNI is treating the attack on GAA team property as a hate crime.

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite condemned what he said was an arson attack on goal posts and netting used by East Belfast GAA at the Henry Jones playing fields in Castlereagh.

“This is the latest in a growing catalogue of attempts to intimidate and bully the members of East Belfast GAA," he said. "Those responsible need to understand that this club and its members are a growing part of our community – they are here to stay and they’re going to keep offering a positive, outward looking experience for anyone who wants to get involved.