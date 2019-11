Three people have been arrested after a black Audi rammed a police vehicle.

The incident happened yesterday in Newry. According to a post on PSNI Newry and Mourne: “Two men and a woman were arrested in Newry after a black Audi rammed a police vehicle. “The Audi matched the description of a car leaving the scene of a burglary earlier this morning in Belleeks. “All three remain in custody at this time.”