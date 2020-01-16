PSNI want to identify man in Londonderry assault video shared on social media

The PSNI is aware of a video that has been widely shared on social media that shows a group of young people assaulting a man with a bicycle in Londonderry city centre.

The man is set upon by a group of young people while pushing his bicycle through the Peace Garden in Foyle Street.

Foyle Street, Londonderry. (Photo: Google Maps)

The gang attempt to wrestle the bicycle from the man.

The video stops just as the gang can be seen following the man south along Foyle Street.

"Police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing the assault of a male in the Peace Gardens convenient to Foyle Street in the city by a group of youths," confirmed the PSNI.

"This incident occurred at approximately 2100 hours on Tuesday January 14, 2020.

This victim has not yet been identified nor made himself known to police."

Investigating officer, Constable Robinson is encouraging anyone who is able to identify the victim or any of those involved to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1744 of 14/01/20.