PSNI want to 'speak to suspect' after 'vicious assault' on child is filmed

Police have identified a suspect after the 'vicious assault' of a child during a gang attack was filmed.

A 13-year-old girl was the victim of a vicious gang assault which happened at Buttercrane Quay in Newry yesterday.

Today a PSNI spokesman confirmed: "Police have identified a suspect who will be spoken to in due course".

He added that the suspect is believed to be "female and around the same age as the victim".

Last night a post on PSNI Newry and Mourne last night asked: "What were your kids doing around 4pm yesterday?

They ask for anyone who saw this - or know anything about it - to contact police. Phone 101 quote ref 1142 040219