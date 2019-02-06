PSNI warn Glider vandals: ‘Expect a knock on the door’

The PSNI in West Belfast has warned those responsible for vandalism of the new Glider buses to “await the knock on the door”.

PSNI West Belfast, in an online message promising officers will be “out and about on the Gliders regularly” in a bid to halt the vandalism, warned that there are “very clear CCTV images” of offenders.

In a post on Facebook, PSNI West Belfast wrote: “There have been numerous instances of criminal damage in West Belfast to the new Glider ticketing machines and also to Translink Vehicles recently.

“We have some very clear CCTV images of the offenders and will be robustly pursuing them! So if you’ve been involved in these offences, await the knock on the door!”

Promising an increase presence on the buses, the social media post continued: “The Glider project is a great asset to our city and is used by the whole community from old to young, professional people to vulnerable people. This damage inconveniences the general public, your community. Please look after this transport system for the benefit of everyone!

“We will be out and about on the Gliders regularly to deter criminal damage and prevent antisocial behaviour!”