PSNI warn of children staggering about drunk or choking on their own vomit

Police have warned parents of young people staggering about drunk or passed out, choking on their own vomit at anti-social behaviour blackspots.

PSNI Craigavon posted a number of photos of places where children are frequenting at weekends in the Portadown area.

Some of the areas where PSNI say youths have been gathering to take drugs or drink alcohol

The Facebook post asked parents if they knew were their children are.

“Unfortunately these photos show the types of places your children are frequenting at weekends, where drugs and alcohol are consumed.

“These areas are near rivers, train lines and busy roads.

“They are poorly lit, littered with broken glass and drug paraphernalia.

Areas where PSNI say youths gather to drink and take drugs

“Would you want your children hanging out here?

“Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to patrol theses areas in partnership with the local youth outreach workers.

“We continue to find young people staggering about drunk or passed out, choking on their vomit and left alone by their “friends”.

“We continue to bring intoxicated children home to parents, now is the time to act before it’s too late and police are knocking your door to deliver the worst news any parent could receive.”