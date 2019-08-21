PSNI warn youths that 'recklessly' racing scrambler bikes - is dicing with death

A warning has been issued to young racers who have been racing scrambler bikes without wearing safety equipment.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Over the past few days we’ve been receiving calls that youths have been racing scrambler bikes recklessly across East Belfast.

"No helmets, no safety gear, and no regard for the safety of the general public or themselves .

"Today, however, was the end of the race for one of those youths, whose bike is now sat in our storage yard. We’ve seized it under the Criminal Justice Order for causing alarm, distress & annoyance.

"If it’s yours, give us a shout! We’d like a wee chat with you…"

The post adds that PSNI have "seen how dangerous these machines can be if they aren’t used properly, or safely".

"It can result in serious injury, or even loss of life," adds the post.

"Thank you to all who contacted us providing information on the locations of the riders – please continue to do so to enable us to remove these bikes from our streets and parks!"