PSNI warning: Scammers trying to take advantage of Thomas Cook collapse

Scammers are trying to take advantage of the travel chaos caused by the problems surrounding Thomas Cook, the PSNI has warned.

The police service issued the warning through its PSNI Cookstown Facebook page.

“Sickeningly but predictably the scammers are striking on this while the iron is hot,” an officer wrote.

“Your bank wont be contacting you with a refund or asking for any details.

“Yes, its seems obvious and a message that is repeated constantly but put the phone down or delete the email.”

The PSNI warning added: “If you are in a position to be refunded through your bank, holiday insurance or credit card company it will happen without you needing to provide a rake of personal details and account numbers. Don’t do it.”