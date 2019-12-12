PSNI Witness appeal after NI burglary

Police have issued a witness appeal after a home was burgled.

The incident happened in Portadown.

burglary

A PSNI statement said: "Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary which occurred at a house on the Moy Road, Portadown between 1300 and 1700 hours on Wednesday 11th December.

"A black BMW 5 series was sighted acting suspiciously in the area around 1630 hours.

"If you have any information or noticed anything suspicious in the area please call Police on 101 quoting reference number 1400 of 11/12/19."