PSNI's John Caldwell speaks after being forced to retire following injuries in dissident shooting: 'Uppermost in my mind was the need to secure justice for innocent people who suffered'
Those are the words of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as he’s forced to retire from the PSNI in the aftermath of suffering life-changing injuries in a dissident republican attempt on his life.
One of the best known detectives in Northern Ireland, in February 2023 he was shot nine times by the New IRA while outside a leisure centre in Omagh.
Off duty at the time, he was loading footballs into his car alongside his son after coaching a youth football team when two masked gunmen opened fire.
At the end of last month, he was presented with the King’s Police Medal for distinguished service by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.
Days later, it has now been revealed, he retired on medical grounds.
As tributes were paid to him for his long service, DCI Caldwell said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a police officer at every level.
"I have seen and investigated many dreadful things and uppermost in my mind was the need to secure justice for innocent people who suffered.
“Policing is all about people – the people I was proud to work with and the people I worked for. I will miss the comradeship and humour, but not the irregular hours spent on investigations.”
Adding that his recovery from the shooting is going well and paying tribute to his wife and son, he stated: “I have had amazing support, mostly from my family to whom I owe a deep debt of gratitude.
"My wife has been amazing – and as for my son, well, even though he supports the wrong team, he has shown true grit and outstanding courage.”
Mr Caldwell added that capping his career with the King’s Police Medal was “a hugely proud moment for me and my family”.
"The honour is deeply appreciated,” he said, “and an acknowledgement of the work that my colleagues and I did over the years to make Northern Ireland a safer place, free from the menace of organised crime groups and terrorism.”
Paying tribute, the chair of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, stated that there “couldn’t be a more deserving recipient” of the medal than John Caldwell.
“He is a first-rate officer with a stellar track record as a senior investigator,” he said. “His experience and knowledge and investigative instincts will be missed.
“He is a family man and deeply committed to the community that so impressively rallied round after the terrorist attack. He is also a good friend and I wish him, his wife and son all the best for the future.”
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher confirmed that Mr Caldwell retired on December 5.
“John was the subject of a cowardly and murderous attack in 2023, and we thank him for his bravery, commitment and service to the public,” he said.
“We wish him all the very best in the future.”
During his time on the force Mr Caldwell investigated several high-profile cases, including the murder of Police Constable Ronan Kerr, the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee, and the killing of showjumper Katie Simpson.