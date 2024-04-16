Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Officers carried out a search of a house in the town earlier today, Tuesday 16th April.

A number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class C controlled drugs and electronic devices.

They have since been removed for further forensic examination as the investigation continues.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempting to possess a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

"A 37-year-old woman also arrested at the scene has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”