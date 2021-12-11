Dallon Millar, 21, was refused bail over claims that he launched the attack last week after fleeing from a fight at a bar in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Millar, of Mill Green in Derrygonnelly, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and disorderly behaviour in licensed premises.

He was arrested by police investigating outbreaks of violence just after midnight on December 4.

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said a staff member at the Devenish Bar was alerted to fighting in the beer garden.

Millar was allegedly observed standing over a group brawling on the ground and throwing punches.

During attempts to escort him from the premises he struck the employee on the side of the head before escaping by jumping over a locked gate, it was claimed.

The member of staff required hospital treatment to stem the flow of blood from his wounds.

According to the prosecution Millar then targeted another man in a nearby street, punching him multiple times to the head in an assault captured on CCTV.

The victim was subsequently transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with swelling to his brain.

“He has a fractured skull and two bleeds on the brain which resulted in him going into theatre for an emergency procedure to have a blood clot removed,” Mr Conlon said.

Opposing bail, counsel argued that Millar will re-offend.

Mr Conlon added: “In the words of the police, he poses a real and significant risk to other members of the public and appears to have scant regard for the authorities.”

Based on the alleged circumstances, defence barrister Stephen Mooney acknowledged he faced a “Herculean task” in trying to secure his client’s release.

He submitted, however, that Millar would not interfere with the investigation as he does not know the injured parties.

But denying bail, Lord Justice Maguire said: “One is left with the picture of a young man out of control.”

