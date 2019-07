A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with riotous behaviour, attempted criminal damage and intentionally encouraging or assisting in riotous behaviour.

It is understood the charges relate to public disorder in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday, June 28.

The teenager is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Thursday, July 4.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.