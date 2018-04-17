Public safety concern after ‘drinking party’ at former Larne school site

The PSNI is urged to take action against youths engaged in anti-social behaviour in the Antiville area of Larne.

The appeal comes from Mid and East Antrim DUP Councillor Angela Smyth, who said: “For many months now, the site of the old Antiville Primary School has become a den of anti-social behaviour.

“This has involved groups of young people drinking and trespassing on the site to ride their scrambler bikes. The noise pollution this is creating is unacceptable.

“Just this past Saturday, a group of between 40-50 young people gathered at the site for a drinking party. Local residents are at their wit’s end and there is a real concern for public safety, given the mixture of alcohol and scramblers.

“I have contacted the PSNI and asked them to take action without delay to stamp this behaviour out once and for all.”