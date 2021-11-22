Public thanked for their cooperation during security alert - residents moved from their homes have now returned

In a statement the PSNI said enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

The Niblock Road in Antrim has now reopened.

Inspector Porter said: “Just before 8.40am it was reported to police that a suspicious object was located in the area.

“The object which has been declared an elaborate has been taken away for further examination.

“Residents who were moved from their homes have now been able to return.”

Pacemaker Press 22/11/21 Police at ATO at the scene of a security alert in Meadow Lands, Antrim following the discovery of a suspicious object. The Niblock Road is closed at the junction with the Springfarm Road. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

