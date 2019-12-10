Public thanked for tipping police off to £210,000 cannabis seizure - and arrest

Police in Belfast have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £210,000 and arrested a 49-year-old woman following a call from a member of the public.

Chief Inspector Christian Bradley said: "Thanks to the actions of a member of the public who reported suspicious activity to police straight away, local police officers recovered a package containing cannabis with a street value of approximately £120,000 yesterday afternoon in the Knocknagoney area of East Belfast.

The cannabis seized - PSNI Facebook

"As part of our ongoing follow-up operation, local officers stopped a vehicle just off the Newtownards Road in East Belfast this afternoon and have arrested a female passenger who is currently helping detectives with their enquiries.

"In a follow-up search of a residential property off Victoria Street in Belfast City Centre, neighbourhood police have uncovered nearly £8,000 in cash, together with another quantity of cannabis which we believe to be worth an estimated £90,000.

"As part of our ongoing Season’s Greetings operation, tackling street level drug dealing remains a priority for us.

"We are all too aware of the devastating effect that drugs have on individuals, their families and communities.

“In the run up to Christmas we are sending a clear message that there is no space for illegal drug activity in our communities. Over the coming weeks we will be continuing operations focused on removing drugs from our streets and targeting drug dealers.

“Information from the public played a central role in helping us to target this operation and identify those responsible for drugs activity on our streets. You know your own area and you know what happens within it.

“If you know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area then please contact us by phoning 101.

“You can also provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”