The PSNI said Christopher Kearns, 29, is unlawfully at large and have warned the public not to approach him.

Kearns absconded from police custody at around 12.30pm on Tuesday while being treated for a medical issue.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Tuesday: "Christopher Kearns was arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent following the report of an assault in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

"He is described as approximately 5 feet 8 in height, of medium build, with dark hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit and handcuffed to the front.

"He was last seen in the Dunville Park area of the Falls Road in west Belfast.

"We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

"Anyone who knows of Mr Kearns' whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101.