Quantity of suspected Class A drugs seized

Police have recovered suspected Class A drugs following search operations today.

Detailing the seizure, a police spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey NPT carried out a number of house searches this morning and found an amount of suspected Class A drugs.

“Drug dealers change their routines regularly. The information supplied by you may be the final piece of information that enables us to conclude an investigation, or alternatively it could be new information we are unaware of, but could lead to a new enquiry and the subsequent arrest of a dealer.

“Don’t want drug dealers in your area? If you see it, help us stop it.

“If you have any information, please either contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”