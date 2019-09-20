Quinns executive Kevin Lunney has leg reset following attack

A businessman has undergone leg surgery following his abduction and attack.

Quinn Industrial Holdings chief operating officer Kevin Lunney was abducted near his home in Derrylin, Fermanagh, on Tuesday.

He was taken to another location and attacked before being dumped hours later on the side of a road in Cavan with what were said to be “life-changing” injuries.

Quinn chief executive Liam McCaffrey described the attackers as “depraved individuals”.

He told radio station Northern Sound that Mr Lunney was moved to Drogheda General Hospital on Wednesday night for surgery.

He said: “He underwent a procedure to reset his leg. He had a steel pin in because it was broken in two places. He was happy to get that out of the way because it lessened his pain.”

Asked if he had a message for those who carried out the attack, Mr McCaffrey said: “Anything I say is not going to have an impact on the type of depraved individuals involved here.

“My message is clear to any decent human being listening on the radio today: If you have any inkling about who has carried this out, you need to get the information to the authorities.

“There is no question that these activities are designed to damage the business and employment prospects of our current employees and for us to secure investment and increase employment levels.”

He said the owners and staff at QIH remain steadfast.

“The message I have to them is clear. We stick to our principles, we stick to our businesses. Our 830 employees are hard-working, dedicated people who work hard, go home and look after their families and are good to their communities,” he said.

Mr McCaffrey said there needs to be a greater police presence in the area.