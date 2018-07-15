Rain puts out gorse fire

After weeks of a heat wave, overnight rain has put out a gorse fire that firefighters had to retire from fighting due to darkness.

The blaze took place in Rasharkin, County Antrim on Saturday, close to where another fire had blazed for more than 24 hours.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the alert was raised just before 9pm.

One fire appliance and six firefighters attended the scene at Drumack Road.

As darkness drew in the firefighters had to retire from actively fighting the blaze as it was too dangerous, but kept a watching brief in case of danger to properties.

However the rain put the blaze just before 3am, a spokeswoman said.

Last week, fire crews spent more than 24 hours battling a much larger blaze close to the latest one.

Firefighters have been fighting hundreds of gorse fires during the heat wave, many of them started deliberately.