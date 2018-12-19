Rape accused has new bail bid refused

A man accused of raping a woman in Belfast city centre within minutes of meeting her has failed in a renewed bid to be released from custody.

Marko Dolhir was refused bail again on Wednesday despite defence claims that CCTV footage contradicted police assertions about the alleged attack in an alleyway at Little May Street.

The 19-year-old Iranian national, with an address at Sandringham Drive in Leeds, faces charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault over the incident on November 25.

Dolhir denies the allegations, insisting any contact was consensual.

At his first appearance before Belfast Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, an investigating detective claimed he had waited in the area for up to an hour for a “vulnerable” female.

She alleged that within two minutes of meeting the woman he pulled her into an alleyway.

The police case is based on CCTV footage used to identify Dolhir.

Bail was initially denied due to any suspected predatory element involved, according to the judge.

But Dolhir’s lawyers had the application reassessed amid conflicting interpretations of what the CCTV recordings depict.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney argued that the footage only showed his client walking in the general area.

However, police maintained their interpretation of his alleged behaviour.

Reaffirming her previous refusal of bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall cited potential risks in releasing the accused.

Dolhir, who was remanded back into custody to appear again next month, may now appeal the decision to the High Court.