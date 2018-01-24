Rape trial of Ulster Rugby stars Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson postponed

A start date for the rape trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby stars has been moved.

Proceedings against Stuart Olding, 24, and Paddy Jackson, 26, were due to start before a judge at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

The case will now be heard at a later date.

Both Olding, of Ardenlee Street in Belfast, and Jackson, from Oakleigh Park in the city, are accused of raping the same woman at a property in south Belfast in June 2016.

Jackson also faces a further charge of sexual assault.

They have both strenuously denied the charges.

Two other men have also been returned for trial on charges connected with the incident.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, is accused of one count of exposure.

Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road, Belfast, is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

All four have pleaded not guilty and are on bail.