Rathcoole murder: Woman and two men being questioned

The team also carried out searches of two residential properties in the Newtownabbey area.

Two men - a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old, who were arrested on suspicion of murder after officers stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area of Newtownabbey on Monday morning remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said: “Just before 6am on Monday morning, local officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.

“Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver Toyota C-HR car just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants.

“The body of Mr Reynolds was discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am on Monday morning.

“A post-mortem examination is ongoing.

“I am again appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus from around 2am through to 7am on Monday morning who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 28 March 2022.

Roy Reynolds

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

A large police presence pictured at a scene at Woodburn Dams in Carrickfergus on Monday. Picture: Pacemaker

