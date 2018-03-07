Raymond Johnston murder: man arrested under Terrorism Act

Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch, investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston in west Belfast, have arrested a 37-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

Mr Johnston was shot dead at his Glenbawn Avenue home on the evening of February 13.

He had been watching TV with his partner when a gunman – carrying what is understood to have been a shotgun – entered the house and shot him dead.

Police confirmed an 11-year-old child was also in the room when Mr Johnston’s murder occurred.

Earlier today police said they carried out searches properties in west Belfast and Lisburn revealing that a number of items have been seized for examination in relation to the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce is continuing to appeal for witnesses, or those with any information that could assist our investigation to contact Detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1192 of 13/02/18 or ask to speak to Detectives at Ladas Drive.