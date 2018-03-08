Raymond Johnston murder: man released unconditionally

A 37-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston in west Belfast has been released unconditionally.

Mr Johnston was shot dead at his Glenbawn Avenue home on the evening of February 13.

He had been watching TV with his partner when a gunman – carrying what is understood to have been a shotgun – entered the house and shot him dead.

Police confirmed an 11-year-old child was also in the room when Mr Johnston’s murder occurred.

A man was arrested on Wednesday under The Terrorism Act.

People detained under this legislation must be charged, released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted.